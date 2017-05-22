CAUSES: Charitable events in coming days

THIS WEEKAnnual Summer Sneaker Program: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. today, Wednesday or Thursday, Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon. Call 489-2685. Collecting new sneakers for children; monetary donations also accepted.Free Dinosaur World admission with donation: Each person who donates items to any Goodwill Industries-Suncoast donation site, including in Ocala, in the month of May will receive a coupon [...]