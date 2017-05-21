Man arrested after ramming car into store

The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious person call early Sunday morning at the Handy Way Food Store at the intersection of State Road 200 near the Big Lots retail store. Though no official reports were available on Sunday, watch commander Lt. Eric Owens said the incident escalated after deputies arrived at 4:39 a.m. at the store at 8664 SW 103rd Street Road and tried to talk to the man, later identified as Eric Bemish, 25. Owens said that was when [...]