The cleanup day, sponsored for more than 25 years by Rainbow River Conservation Inc., an advocacy group for the Rainbow River and surrounding ecosystem, saw an estimated 50 boats and 150 volunteers The cleanup event saw an estimated 50 boats and 150 volunteers scour 4 miles of the river looking for trash, garbage and foreign items from Rainbow Springs to the north to the bridge at County Road 484 to the south.
Rainbow River cleanup event produces big hauls
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 7:10 PM
