Burglary suspect arrested after high-speed chase

Current Status: Published (4)
View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 12:10 PM
    CITRA - Sheriff's deputies arrested a 30-year-old man on Friday for burglary and petit theft following a high-speed pursuit with authorities.Deputy Calvin Batts tried stopping a SUV at County Road 484 and Interstate 75, but the vehicle kept moving. The SUV went onto I-75. During the chase, officials put stop sticks in the roadway and it deflated one of the tires.The driver apparently continued for several miles on I-75 before abandoning the vehicle, which was [...]

