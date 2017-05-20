Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2972 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Community news and events for May 20 and beyond

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 12:16 AM
    Discuss:

    CF summer hoursThe College of Central Florida has implemented summer hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays,  closed Fridays, until Aug. 4. Some departments have extended hours Monday-Thursday. The college will be closed Memorial Day, May 29, and Independence Day, July 4. Visit cf.edu. YMCA/Macy's programFrank DeLuca YMCA and Macy's have partnered in a program to send kids to summer camp. Customers can donate at [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor