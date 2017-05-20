TODAYTails n' Trails 5K Dog run/walk: To benefit Humane Society of Marion County, 8 a.m., Baseline Trailhead Park, 4255 SE 58th Ave, Ocala. $20; includes T-shirt and dog tag. Call 873-7387. Lily's Splash Pad grand opening: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lillian F. Bryant Park, 2200 SW 17th Place, Ocala. Free. Call 629-8389. Food, games and entertainment.LifeSouth bloodmobile: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Belleview Christian [...]
Calendar of events for May 20 and beyond
