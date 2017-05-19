Rural lands program could run short of cash

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Rick Scott and the state Cabinet could spend about $8.5 million next week to conserve thousands of acres of land owned for decades by two ranching families.Such deals have become a widely used strategy in recent years to protect land from development.But the program that would pay for the deals in Okeechobee and Highlands counties - known as the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program - could be out of money by 2018, even with [...]