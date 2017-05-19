Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2969 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Robots, rappelling, rifles: Showcase of special ops gadgets

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 2:10 PM
    Discuss:

    TAMPA - It's like a supermarket for Navy SEALs. A grocery store for Green Berets. A Costco for commandoes.It's a conference for military special operations forces and their gadgets, weapons and tools. The Special Operations Forces Industry Conference is held yearly in Tampa. Here, the U.S. Special Operations Command - the Tampa-based unit that oversees all of the nation's elite military teams - shops for equipment.Lantern-jawed Marines in camo mingle with [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor