Felons face charge related to stealing lawn mower

Two men caught by deputies as they were stealing a riding lawn mower were arrested Thursday.Raymond Platt, 47, and Ronnie Lee Lumley, 49, were taken into custody by Marion County Sheriff's Office property crimes detectives after they were seen loading a Husqvarna zero-turn lawn mower into a trailer at Allen's Lawn Equipment in the 5400 block of N. U.S. 441 in Ocala.Detectives said they had received information days earlier that the men planned to burglarize the [...]