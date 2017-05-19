Newsvine

Armed intruder robs homeowner of cash

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri May 19, 2017 11:10 AM
    SUMMERFIELD - A homeowner narrowly escaped being shot by an intruder who ran off with cash taken from the victim on Thursday.The homeowner told Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies that he was getting ready to go play golf when heard a door handle turning. He said he opened the door and saw a man standing there with a gun in one hand and a Taser in the other.The stranger demanded money and the homeowner gave him some. The robber asked for the keys to a Mustang but the [...]

