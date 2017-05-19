Newsvine

Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case

    Former congressman Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers online ended his political career and led to an investigation that upended the presidential race, appeared in federal court Friday and pleaded guilty to charges in connection with his online communications with a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

