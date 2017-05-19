OPD arrests man suspected of robbing sister's house

Ocala police detectives on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of committing a home invasion robbery at his sister's residence.Officers spoke to a man who said he was asleep Wednesday inside the home, which is in the 1100 block of W. Silver Springs Blvd., and got up to use the bathroom. On his way there, he saw an armed man who ordered him to get on the floor.The intruder then told the man to crawl toward the kitchen and kept asking him, "Where's the stuff?" [...]