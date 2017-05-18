Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2953 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Arrests made in January double homicide

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 8:08 PM
    Discuss:

    OCALA - Two men have been arrested for the double homicide of a man and his stepson in a home invasion in January.Marion County Sheriff's detectives arrested Emanuel Tuggerson, 19 and Isaiah Richard, 20, on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.Richard was arrested in Alachua County and transported to the Alachua County Jail. It's unknown when he will be transferred to the [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor