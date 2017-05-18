Newsvine

City sides with regulators on reduced Silver Springs flow

Thu May 18, 2017
    The City of Ocala has joined in a Florida Division of Administrative Hearings case in which an Interlachen environmentalist is challenging the St. Johns River Water Management District's new flow standards for Silver Springs.Karen Chadwick said in her petition against the water agency that allowing an additional 2.5 percent decline in flow would damage the river. The Ocala City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday, with a councilwoman absent, to support the water district.The [...]

