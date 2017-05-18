May 18, 2017 - Notice of finding and intent

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT (FONSI) AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (RROF)
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Marion County Board of...
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT (FONSI) AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (RROF)
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Marion County Board of...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment