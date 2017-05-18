MSCO: Concern for woman missing since Saturday

The Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday issued an alert for Samantha Elder, an Ocala woman last seen on Saturday. Elder, 24, was last seen by family members at her home at 12850 SW 50th Terrace in Ocala at approximately 7 p.m. Elder stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.The alert states that there is concern for her safety. Anyone with information as to Elder's whereabouts is asked to call 911.- [...]