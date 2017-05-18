Sesame Street, SeaWorld plan more joint parks

ORLANDO - Muppets fans are going to have more places to ask the question, "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?"SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and the nonprofit behind Sesame Street announced Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to build another theme park by 2021, and possibly add more U.S. parks in the years beyond.SeaWorld and Sesame Workshop, which run decades-old educational and entertainment brands trying to adjust to 21st century tastes, are [...]