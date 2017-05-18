TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Ocala Housing Authority Board: 5:30 p.m., 1629 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Call 369-2636.* Withlacoochee Regional Planning Council Board: Executive Committee 6:15 p.m., general 7 p.m., 1241 SW Tenth St., Ocala. Call 732-1315.* Pine Run Estates Taxpayers Group: 10 a.m., Clubhouse 1, 10379 SW 88th Terrace, Ocala. Call 438-2650.* Rainbow Lakes [...]
Calendar of events for May 18 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 9:16 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment