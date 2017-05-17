Outlaws members arrested in fatal shooting during Bikefest

LEESBURG - Police on Wednesday arrested two men they believe were involved in a deadly shootout between rival motorcycle clubs during Leesburg Bikefest last month.Marc Edward Knotts, 48, was arrested at 2140 N. Magnolia Ave. in Ocala, which is the address listed for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Jesus Alberto Marrero, 35, was arrested at a separate location.Police also have warrants for Miquel Angel Torres, 37, and Gregory Alan Umphress, 32, for conspiracy to commit [...]