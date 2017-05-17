Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2934 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Outlaws members arrested in fatal shooting during Bikefest

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed May 17, 2017 3:16 PM
    Discuss:

    LEESBURG - Police on Wednesday arrested two men they believe were involved in a deadly shootout between rival motorcycle clubs during Leesburg Bikefest last month.Marc Edward Knotts, 48, was arrested at 2140 N. Magnolia Ave. in Ocala, which is the address listed for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Jesus Alberto Marrero, 35, was arrested at a separate location.Police also have warrants for Miquel Angel Torres, 37, and Gregory Alan Umphress, 32, for conspiracy to commit [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor