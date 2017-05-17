OPD: Female intruder claimed to be landlord, homeowner

Police arrested a woman suspected of entering homes and claiming to be the landlord or homeowner in northeast Ocala on Monday.Officers say they found Regashanald Ndubuisia Okoye, 27, wearing the hat and shoes of one resident, having left behind a dress and ankle boots she had been wearing. Okoye was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.The incidents involved two homes - in the the 1700 block of Northeast 13th Street and the 2100 block of [...]