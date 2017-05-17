TODAY GOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Marion County Parks and Recreation Advisory Council: 3 p.m., Parks and Recreation Conference Room, McPherson Governmental Complex, 111 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 671-8560 or visit marioncountyfl.org.* Withlacoochee Regional Water Supply Authority: 4:30 p.m., Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto. Call 850-385-0220.Navy bombing training [...]
Calendar of events for May 17 and beyond
