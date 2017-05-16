Four-vehicle crash on S. Pine sends one to hospital

A four-vehicle crash on South Pine Avenue in Ocala Tuesday morning sent one man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but citations to come for careless driving and being in possession of two driver's licenses.According to officials with the Ocala Police Department, they got a call at 10:43 a.m. about the crash in the 2000 block of South Pine, a heavily traveled corridor through town.Witnesses told police that a Toyota Prius was speeding south in the center lane [...]