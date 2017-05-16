Newsvine

Woman dies in Everglades airboat crash day after college graduation

    MIAMI - Officials say a 22-year-old woman died in an airboat crash in the Florida Everglades the day after she graduated from the University of Miami.News outlets report that Elizabeth Goldenberg died Saturday after she was tossed overboard during an airboat ride with family members in town to celebrate her graduation.Authorities say her sister, 20-year-old Dana Goldenberg, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. Their parents, Renee Flaxx-Goldenberg and [...]

