Community news and events for May 16 and beyond

Volunteer meeting todayVolunteers interested in helping with the Sholom Park Fun at the Park event on Sunday will meet at 11 a.m. today in Classroom 2, Master the Possibilities/On Top of the World, at 8415 SW 80th St., Ocala. The event will include live music and art in the formal garden and beyond. Volunteers, ages 18 and older, are needed for guest hospitality, working with artists and musicians, and transportation flow. Contact summer_best@otowfl.com. [...]