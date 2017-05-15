Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2907 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Scan text with your iPhone and make the real world searchable

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: cultofmac.com
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 2:10 PM
    Discuss:

    Scanning photos with your iPhone isn't just about saving receipts. You can save magazine pages to read later, make restaurant menus searchable, and even translate things. Here's how to do it with Readdle's Scanner Pro.

    (via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor