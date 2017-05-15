LONDON - A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive. Bryson William Verdun Hayes completed a tandem skydive with members of his extended family on Sunday at an airfield in Honiton, southwest England. Among those jumping were Hayes' son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter. This 101-year-old D-Day veteran [...]
LIGHT LUNCH: British WWII veteran, 101, breaks skydiving record
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 9:14 AM
