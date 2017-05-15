Boil water notice still in effect in Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates

RAINBOW SPRINGS - A boil water notice remains in effect for the Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates area, the City of Dunnellon announced at 8:15 a.m. Monday.Because of a power outage over the weekend, water service to that area was temporarily interrupted. As a precaution, the city still recommends that water needed for consumption be boiled first."A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient," the city said in a written advisory. "As an alternative, bottled water may be [...]