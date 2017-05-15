Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2895 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Boil water notice still in effect in Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Mon May 15, 2017 7:12 AM
    Discuss:

    RAINBOW SPRINGS - A boil water notice remains in effect for the Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates area, the City of Dunnellon announced at 8:15 a.m. Monday.Because of a power outage over the weekend, water service to that area was temporarily interrupted. As a precaution, the city still recommends that water needed for consumption be boiled first."A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient," the city said in a written advisory. "As an alternative, bottled water may be [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor