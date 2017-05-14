Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 2884 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Sheriff: Masked men rob convenience store

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 3:16 PM
    Discuss:

    A Diamond Oil convenience store was robbed by three armed men wearing masks Sunday afternoon, according to preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.Early reports indicated the suspects entered the store at 3511 NE 36th Ave. around 2 p.m. and fled on foot to a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. Updated reports on the incident should be released as the investigation continues.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor