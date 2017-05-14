A Diamond Oil convenience store was robbed by three armed men wearing masks Sunday afternoon, according to preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.Early reports indicated the suspects entered the store at 3511 NE 36th Ave. around 2 p.m. and fled on foot to a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash. Updated reports on the incident should be released as the investigation continues.
Sheriff: Masked men rob convenience store
