Expect highs in 90s this week and small chance of rain

Sunny skies with daily highs in the lower to mid-90s are expected throughout the week, with a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.Nightly lows are expected to range in the mid to upper 60s.Patchy fog is expected today before 9 a.m. Skies, meanwhile, are forecast to be sunny, and the high should be near 91 degrees. Mostly clear skies and a low around 65 degrees are forecast for this evening.On Tuesday, sunny skies with a [...]