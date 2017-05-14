Newsvine

Expect highs in 90s this week and small chance of rain

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: Local News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 1:10 PM
    Sunny skies with daily highs in the lower to mid-90s are expected throughout the week, with a chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.Nightly lows are expected to range in the mid to upper 60s.Patchy fog is expected today before 9 a.m. Skies, meanwhile, are forecast to be sunny, and the high should be near 91 degrees. Mostly clear skies and a low around 65 degrees are forecast for this evening.On Tuesday, sunny skies with a [...]

