Man arrested in connection with 8-year-old's molestation

A 68-year-old man who admitted to molesting an 8-year-old girl was arrested by sheriff's detectives and charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and luring and enticing a child under 12.Detective Daniel Pinder interviewed Sydney A. Markland and he claimed the child was wearing provocative clothing that indicated her actions suggested she was consenting to sex. He said the girl told him she was 12 and he touched her inappropriately. He said he prayed with the [...]