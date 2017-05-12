Red Flag: Wildfire warning from noon to 8 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in northeast Florida, including Alachua and Marion.The warning is in effect for noon to 8 p.m. Friday and also includes all or part of Columbia, Baker, Nassau, Duval, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties.The area is experiencing a drought. And low relative humidity and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph mean that "any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the warning [...]