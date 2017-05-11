Dave Schlenker: Forget the skateboard. Jason wants happy pets

When I turned 9, I asked for a skateboard for my birthday. Correction: I did not ask. I begged, pleaded, lobbied and presented evidence about the benefits of my skateboard and its impact on the common good. This was a full-on campaign complete with visuals exhibits.Such a strong case was essential because my mother was not a fan of skateboards. They left a trail of broken bones among people we knew. This was before helmets, so some of those of those broken bones were skulls.My [...]