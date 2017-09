September 12, 2012: Apple introduces the iPhone 5, with a super-slim form factor that makes it the thinnest smartphone in the world. The new iPhone also brings impressiveupgradessuch as a greatly improved display and the Lightning port. Despite some controversy, it proves a massive hit. Impressive iPhone 5 specs The iPhone 5 boasted astunning new []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)