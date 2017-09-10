Calendar of events for Sept. 10 and beyond

TODAYBlood donationsLifeSouth urges donors to donate today if possible, and if the center at 1607 E. Silver Springs Blvd. remains open. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed, as well as platelet donors. Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Photo ID is needed. Call 622-3544 or 1-888-795-2707.