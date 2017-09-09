Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 5580 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Hospitals open, some health offices closed for storm

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Sep 9, 2017 6:08 PM
    Discuss:

    UF Health Physicians practices and services are canceling patient appointments through Tuesday, because of Hurricane Irma.Appointments will be rescheduled. For up-to-date information about the current status of individual clinics, check UFHealth.org or call 352-265-0008.UF Health outpatient services plan to reopen Tuesday, although that may change, depending on the storm's severity.UF's College of Dentistry has canceled all clinics through Tuesday. For dental emergencies [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor