Hospitals open, some health offices closed for storm

UF Health Physicians practices and services are canceling patient appointments through Tuesday, because of Hurricane Irma.Appointments will be rescheduled. For up-to-date information about the current status of individual clinics, check UFHealth.org or call 352-265-0008.UF Health outpatient services plan to reopen Tuesday, although that may change, depending on the storm's severity.UF's College of Dentistry has canceled all clinics through Tuesday. For dental emergencies [...]