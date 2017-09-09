Calendar of events for Sept. 8 and beyond

Editor's note: Call ahead before attending events as schedules may change because of Hurricane Irma.TODAYVendor deadline: Vendor agreements are due today for the Sept. 16 and 17 indoor yard sale at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Two six foot tables and two chairs, $20; same set-up with electric, $30. Call 236-2230 or 624-1900. Marion Oaks Recreation and Fitness Center: [...]