OPD seeks woman in connection to theft of cemetery vases

    The Ocala Police Department is obtaining a warrant for the arrest of a woman suspected of removing 45 bronze vases from a cemetery and selling them for scrap.Police officials said they are looking for Tina Marie Nabbefeld, who will be charged with two counts of dealing in stolen property when she is found and detained.The vases, valued at $200 each, were taken from Faith Memorial Cemetery, at 3035 NW Old Blitchton Road, on Aug. 30. The next day, Sgt. Erica Hay and Detective [...]

