9/11 event postponed

    Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services announced Monday that the annual 9/11 Memorial Field of Flags event has been postponed until assessment from Hurricane Irma can be done.The event was scheduled for Friday through Sept. 13 at Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE Third St., Ocala.It includes the placement of nearly 3,000 American flags, one for every civilian, first responder or military member lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and placed in the shape of the New York Twin Towers.To learn [...]

