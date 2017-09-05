Newsvine

Florida suspends road tolls due to Hurrican Irma

Source: Local News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 3:16 PM
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott is ordering the suspension of road tolls across the state as Hurricane Irma continues its ominous move toward the region.Scott says tolls will be suspended to keep traffic flowing as residents begin to evacuate coastal areas in the potential path of the dangerous Category 5 storm.The governor adds that tolls will remain suspended "for the duration of the storm's impacts to Florida."Several important Florida highways are toll roads including the [...]

