President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 9:18 AM
