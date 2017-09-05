Charitable events and fundraisers

THIS WEEKFill the Boot: Ocala Professional Fire Fighters Local 2135, today at locations around Ocala. Visit facebook.org/orlandomda. The drive helps local kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases and funds research and life-enhancing programs.U.N.I.T.Y. Group Services, Inc.'s Clothing Closet: People in need of free clothing can make an appointment on Tuesday and Sunday for U.N. [...]