MCSO: Thieves don't take holiday off

While many didn't work over the Labor Day weekend, some thieves apparently did, as the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported at least one residential burglary and several thefts.In the burglary case, someone entered a home in the 2000 block of Northwest 67th Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies reported.The victim reported missing items including jewelry and $750 in cash.Meanwhile, jewelry and other items valued at about $1,000 were missing from a home in the 13000 [...]