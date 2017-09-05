OCALA - The Marion County Sheriff's Office late Monday morning said that the bodies of a couple had been discovered in their home earlier in the day.The identities are not being released pending notification of next of kin.MCSO officials said this is classified as a "death investigation" and that they are not looking for anyone in connection to the case.- Austin L. Miller
Couple found deceased in SW Ocala home
