1 dead, 13 injured in I-95 crash involving 22 vehicles

    FERNANDINA BEACH - A crash that involved 22 vehicles killed one person, sent 13 others to hospitals and closed southbound Interstate 95 in Florida for several hours.The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that a tractor-trailer failed to stop and hit vehicles stopped due to a previous crash late Monday just south of the Florida-Georgia line.Troopers said the crash involved three commercial vehicles. All of the southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked. [...]

