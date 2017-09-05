Newsvine

Community news and events for Sept. 5 and beyond

Seeded by easyseek
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 6:12 AM
    Final day for nominations The Racial Harmony and Cultural Awareness Task Force is accepting nominations for the annual diversity awards, given to those who have distinguished themselves by promoting racial harmony and equality, raising cultural awareness and/or celebrating diversity in Marion County. Honorees will be recognized at the Unity Breakfast on Oct. 3.Awards will be presented for individual, unsung hero, organization/nonprofit and business. Nomination [...]

