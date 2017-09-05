Final day for nominations The Racial Harmony and Cultural Awareness Task Force is accepting nominations for the annual diversity awards, given to those who have distinguished themselves by promoting racial harmony and equality, raising cultural awareness and/or celebrating diversity in Marion County. Honorees will be recognized at the Unity Breakfast on Oct. 3.Awards will be presented for individual, unsung hero, organization/nonprofit and business. Nomination [...]
Community news and events for Sept. 5 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 6:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment