Dunnellon man, 47, dies in motorcycle crash

CITRUS COUNTY - A 47-year-old Dunnellon man died Sunday night after the motorcycle he was riding stopped and overturned on his leg on U.S. Highway 19 and he was struck by another vehicle.Curtis Dyess died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 8:05 p.m. at U.S.Highway 19 and West Bentbow Path in Citrus County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.The FHP release said Dyess was riding a 1987 Harley-Davidson south on U.S.Highway 19 when he stopped in [...]