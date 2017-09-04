Hurricane warnings went up across the eastern Caribbean Monday as powerful Hurricane Irma - with 120 mph winds - continued moving westward on a track that's increasing the chances Florida could experience at least some of its impacts this weekend.Officials at the National Hurricane Center said it's still too soon to say what the impacts could be or where on the United States east coast, however Irma will be making her [...]
Powerful Irma's path threatens Florida impact
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 11:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment