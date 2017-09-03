TODAYFarmstead Weekend: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crones' Cradle Conserve, 6411 NE 217th Place, Citra. Call 595-3377 or visit cronescradleconserve.org. Tour a working vegetable and herb farm. No pets or tobacco.LifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.* Sam's Club, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 3921 SW College Road, Ocala* Lowe's 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7575 SW 90th St., OcalaTai chi: 11 a.m. [...]
Calendar of events for Sept. 3 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 9:30 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment