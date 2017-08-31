Newsvine

Officials treat man found unresponsive near Ocala park

Thu Aug 31, 2017
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:20 AM
    Medical officials on Wednesday revived a man found lying unresponsive on the ground near the popular Lillian Bryant Park in Ocala.Two Ocala Police Department detectives were in the area when they heard a call about someone on the ground at Northwest 20th Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. They went there and saw Emergency Medical Services personnel treating the man, who was lying on the ground face-up, with his arms outstretched.The detectives asked if the man was alive and [...]

