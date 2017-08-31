Community news and events for Aug. 31 and beyond

United Way kick-off United Way of Marion County will host a Community Kick-Off event at 11:30 a.m. today at the Klein Center, College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. The event will include information about the upcoming fundraising campaign, how the funds are used, and more. $20; $100 table of six. Call 732-9696 or visit uwmc.org.Educational candidate forumThe Civic Engagement Committee of the [...]